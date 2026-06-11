Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Lenny Shulman in discussion of his book A.P. Indy: Champion Racehorse and Breed-Shaping Sire.

As a son of Seattle Slew and a grandson of Secretariat—both Triple Crown winners—A.P. Indy was destined for racing glory. But he still had to go out and earn it. Overcoming physical ailments that would have stopped lesser athletes, A.P. Indy won the Belmont Stakes and Breeders' Cup Classic to become 1992's Horse of the Year. Although he retired from the track in 1993, his influence on the sport remains unmatched. While standing stud at his birthplace, Lane's End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, A.P. Indy sired a number of the best racehorses on the planet, and some of his progeny would follow suit.

A.P. Indy details this extraordinary Thoroughbred's life and how he impacted the entire racing industry along the way. Author Lenny Shulman captures his personal connection to A.P. Indy and shares the stories of those who shaped the champion's incredible ride—including his trainer, owners, breeders, groom, and jockey—giving readers an inside look at the never-before-seen dynamics of the stall, track, and paddock.

Lenny Shulman is the author of several books including Head to Head: Conversations with a Generation of Horse Racing Legends, Justify: 111 Days to Triple Crown Glory, and Ride of Their Lives: The Triumphs and Turmoil of Racing's Top Jockeys. For 20 years, he served as features editor of the Blood-Horse. His awards include an Emmy for television writing and the Walter Haight Award for career excellence in turf writing.

Ticketing options include:$20 Per Ticket | $50 Per Ticket with Book

A portion of proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library’s preservation, education, and outreach initiatives.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.Following the presentation, enjoy a book signing and reception with Lenny Shulman. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.