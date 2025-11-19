Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Racing’s Return from the Brink, James C. Nicholson

Keeneland Library will host James C. Nicholson in conversation with historian Katherine C. Mooney. In Racing’s Return from the Brink, James C. Nicholson tells the story of Old Rosebud within the context of the volatile cultural and political environment of the early 1900s. Named for a brand of bourbon produced by his owners’ family distillery, Old Rosebud set a track record when he won the 1914 Kentucky Derby by eight lengths. After sustaining an injury in his next race, Old Rosebud was sidelined for years before returning to the track, ultimately recording forty wins in a career that lasted until 1922. Though his fame has since faded, Old Rosebud was one of the most talented racehorses of his era and was once among the most recognizable names in U.S. sports.

Ticket Options Include: 20 Per Ticket | $50 Per Ticket with Book

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library’s preservation, education, and outreach projects.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

