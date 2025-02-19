Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Stacy A. Cordery

Elizabeth Arden redefined beauty, literally changing the faces of women and building a global beauty empire from scratch. Arden’s Red Door made her luxury salons internationally recognizable, but not everyone knew of her connection to cerise and blue—the colors of Maine Chance Farm under which she raced her prized thoroughbreds. As an owner and breeder, Arden spent lavishly and successfully, gaining a quirky reputation as Lady Lipstick: a woman who treated her horses with her beauty creams, hired and fired personnel with lightning speed, and spoke out against mistreatment of animals. This acclaimed release explores Arden’s captivating story as a builder of beauty and thoroughbred empires.

Stacy Cordery is a professor of History at Iowa State University whose earlier books include biographies of Alice Roosevelt Longworth and Juliette Gordon Low. She is an award-winning teacher and a sought-after speaker who has appeared on the History Channel, NPR, C-SPAN, Smithsonian TV, and on several podcasts, among many other venues.

Ticket Options Include: 20 Per Ticket | $50 Per Ticket with Book

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library’s preservation, education, and outreach projects.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.