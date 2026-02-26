Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Steve Haskin

In Tales from the Triple Crown, Steve Haskin takes readers through the adrenaline charge of victory and the disappointment of defeat in 24 behind-the-scenes stories of trainers, jockeys, and horses seeking the world’s most elusive sports prize, bringing an up-close-and-personal dimension to the repertoire of Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes coverage.

