Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Tom Durkin

Keeneland Library Lecture Series: A Life's Calling: The Voice Behind the World's Greatest Horse Races

Because of the great announcers of the 20th century, sports have become indelibly linked to the voices that describe the action. In horseracing, perhaps no single voice did as much to reshape, modernize, and improve the soundtrack of the sport as Tom Durkin.

In A Life's Calling: The Voice Behind the World's Greatest Horse Races, Tom Durkin, alongside writers Paul Volponi and Lenny Shulman, shares his fascinating story of life in the backwater stops of the Midwest learning his craft of calling horse races, working his way up to calling America’s greatest races.

Tom Durkin is a retired American sportscaster specializing in Thoroughbred horse racing, and was the iconic voice of the Breeders’ Cup, Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes, the race caller for NBC Sports, and announcer for the New York Racing Association for more than two decades.

Lenny Shulman is an Emmy Award-winning writer. He served 20 years as features editor of Blood-Horse magazine and is the author of multiple books on horse racing. He has received the Walter Haight Award for lifetime achievement as a turf writer.

Paul Volponi is the multi-award-winning, bestselling author of over 25 books. His novels Black and White and The Final Four have become staples in English coursework.

Ticketing options include:$20 Per Ticket | $50 Per Ticket with Book

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.