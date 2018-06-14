Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Executive Chef Marc Therrien is proud to present a new way to experience Keeneland this summer: The Paddock Dinner Series. These intimate family-style dinners provide an opportunity to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine, craft cocktails and live music in the iconic setting of the Keeneland Paddock. The Paddock Dinner Series is an exclusive chance to experience the intimate side of Keeneland, making these dinners “must attend” events for anyone looking for a unique dining experience this summer.

Dates

May 10

June 14

July 26

Ticket Details

6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Cocktail hour

7:15 - 9:00 p.m. Dinner

Ticket includes family-style dinner and a hand-crafted cocktail. Cash bar available.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com

