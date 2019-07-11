Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series
Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series
ighty years ago, Keeneland’s founders intended it to be “a gathering place for all.” Today, we continue to deliver on that promise, which extends beyond racing and sales to the extraordinary events crafted by the Keeneland Hospitality team.
Executive Chef Marc Therrien is proud to present The Paddock Dinner Series. These intimate family-style dinners provide an opportunity to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine, craft cocktails and live music in the iconic setting of the Keeneland Paddock. The Paddock Dinner Series is an exclusive chance to experience the intimate side of Keeneland, making these dinners “must attend” events for anyone looking for a unique dining experience this summer.
Dates
May 30
June 20
July 11
Ticket Details
6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Cocktail hour
7:15 - 9:00 p.m. Dinner
Ticket includes family-style dinner and a hand-crafted cocktail. Cash bar available.
For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com