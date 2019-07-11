Keeneland Paddock Dinner Series

ighty years ago, Keeneland’s founders intended it to be “a gathering place for all.” Today, we continue to deliver on that promise, which extends beyond racing and sales to the extraordinary events crafted by the Keeneland Hospitality team.

Executive Chef Marc Therrien is proud to present The Paddock Dinner Series. These intimate family-style dinners provide an opportunity to enjoy locally-sourced cuisine, craft cocktails and live music in the iconic setting of the Keeneland Paddock. The Paddock Dinner Series is an exclusive chance to experience the intimate side of Keeneland, making these dinners “must attend” events for anyone looking for a unique dining experience this summer.

Dates

May 30

June 20

July 11

Ticket Details

6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Cocktail hour

7:15 - 9:00 p.m. Dinner

Ticket includes family-style dinner and a hand-crafted cocktail. Cash bar available.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com