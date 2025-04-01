Keenland Library’s The Heart of the Turf: Racing’s Black Pioneers at the Boone County Library

Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

 Developed and shared by Keeneland Library, the exhibit highlights the lives and careers of 100 African American horsemen and women from the mid-1800s to the present. One-of-a-kind photographs from Keeneland Library collections capture moments across their varied careers, while biographical vignettes honor their lasting legacies.

For more information call 859-342-2665 or visit bcpl.org.

859-342-2665
