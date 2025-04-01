Keenland Library’s The Heart of the Turf: Racing’s Black Pioneers at the Boone County Library

Developed and shared by Keeneland Library, the exhibit highlights the lives and careers of 100 African American horsemen and women from the mid-1800s to the present. One-of-a-kind photographs from Keeneland Library collections capture moments across their varied careers, while biographical vignettes honor their lasting legacies.

For more information call 859-342-2665 or visit bcpl.org.