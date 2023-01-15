Keepers of the Dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Performances include River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Courageous, Lance Newman, Brandon Harrison, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Camille, Derion J and Friends and Koree Jackson.

This program highlights a theatrical historic journey of Dr. King’s Dream leaning on the youth/future to uphold the vision.

ArtsReach is made possible with support from Louisville Metro Government, The Norton Foundation, and the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation with additional support provided by private donors.

Preshow performance 4:00pm-4:45pm by Erica Denise in The Kentucky Center Lobby

Post show performance from River City Drum Corp's Drumline

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org