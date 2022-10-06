Keith Urban at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Keith Urban at Rupp Arena

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music.  This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world.  He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity have made him the musician’s musician.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com

