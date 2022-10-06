Keith Urban at Rupp Arena

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music. This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity have made him the musician’s musician.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com