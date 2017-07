Keller Williams at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom

Friday, November 3, 2017

Tickets are $22.00 in advance. Showtime is 9:00 p.m. – Doors open at 8:00 p.m

All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.