Ken Ludwig's Moriarty at Little Colonel Playhouse

Check website for dates and times!

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has danger – and laughter! – around every corner.

June 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 @ 7:30pm

June 14, 21 @ 2:00pm

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar