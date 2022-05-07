× Expand Woodford Humane Society Kenpuppy Derby: May 7, 2022 at Falling Springs Park in Versailles

Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane

There's a new derby in town: the Kenpuppy Derby! Join Woodford Humane Society as we send a field of 8 adoptable puppies in an awkward, adorable waddle for the finish line - complete with puppy silks, professional "puppyologists," $2 superfecta "bets," and a winner's circle.

Along with the big race, the Kenpuppy Derby also includes family-friendly games and activities, a fancy hat contest, local food vendors, and more! Just $5/person to play all morning, or FREE if you want to simply watch the race.

Support the Kenpuppy Derby: sponsorships and event shirt pre-orders are open through April 15! Superfecta Sponsors even get to NAME one of our adoptable racers!

All proceeds benefit the animals at Woodford Humane Society.

For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit woodfordhumane.link/kenpuppyderby