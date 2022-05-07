Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane

to

Falling Springs Park 275 Beasley, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane 

There's a new derby in town: the Kenpuppy Derby! Join Woodford Humane Society as we send a field of 8 adoptable puppies in an awkward, adorable waddle for the finish line - complete with puppy silks, professional "puppyologists," $2 superfecta "bets," and a winner's circle.

Along with the big race, the Kenpuppy Derby also includes family-friendly games and activities, a fancy hat contest, local food vendors, and more! Just $5/person to play all morning, or FREE if you want to simply watch the race.

Support the Kenpuppy Derby: sponsorships and event shirt pre-orders are open through April 15! Superfecta Sponsors even get to NAME one of our adoptable racers!

All proceeds benefit the animals at Woodford Humane Society.

For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit woodfordhumane.link/kenpuppyderby

Info

Falling Springs Park 275 Beasley, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
859.873.5491
to
Google Calendar - Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kenpuppy Derby Benefits Woodford Humane - 2022-05-07 10:00:00 ical