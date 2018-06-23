Kentiki's Revenge! at Copper and Kings
Surfs Up, Y’all 🏄
The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: Kentiki's Revenge!
The underground (is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday, June 23rd, in the Copper & Kings courtyard in Butchertown
$10 admission
Louisville’s own famous surf rock band, Inertia
World-class Tiki cocktails featuring Copper & Kings American Brandy Company & Hawaiian Hot Dogs available for purchase.
Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops
21+
About The Ohio River Surf Club.:
They are a mystery. They surf in the dead of night without a moon. They are invisible ninjas and conjurers. With cool hair. And a nonchalant disposition. They have no desire to be famous.
For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com