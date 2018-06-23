Kentiki's Revenge! at Copper and Kings

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Kentiki's Revenge! at Copper and Kings

Surfs Up, Y’all 🏄

The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: Kentiki's Revenge!

The underground (is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday, June 23rd, in the Copper & Kings courtyard in Butchertown

$10 admission

Louisville’s own famous surf rock band, Inertia

World-class Tiki cocktails featuring Copper & Kings American Brandy Company & Hawaiian Hot Dogs available for purchase.

Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops

21+

About The Ohio River Surf Club.:

They are a mystery. They surf in the dead of night without a moon. They are invisible ninjas and conjurers. With cool hair. And a nonchalant disposition. They have no desire to be famous.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-561-0267
