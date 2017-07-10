Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Market Lamb Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Production Sheep Show (Reg. 9:30 a.m.)

5:30 p.m. 4H/FFA Production Beef Show (Reg. 5-5:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. Miss Teen Kenton County Pageant (County Only and OPEN) (Interviews at 6:00 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

6:30 p.m. Open Beef Show (Reg. 5:30 p.m.) (SPONSORED BY REPUBLIC BANK)

6:30 p.m. ATV & Motorcycle Dirt Drags (SPONSORED BY MARSHALL AUTO GROUP)

7:00 p.m. Opening Ceremony

7:30 p.m. Horse Team Pulling Contest (Reg. 7:00 p.m.)

8:00 p.m. Miss Kenton County Fair Pageant (County Only and OPEN) (Interviews at 7:30 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

8:00 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

"Why Red, White & Blue Ribbons?

8:00 p.m. Wheelbarrow Race on Pulling Track (SPONSORED BY ACE HARDWARE)

