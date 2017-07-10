Kenton County Fair 2017

Google Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00

Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky

Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Market Lamb Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.)

10:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Production Sheep Show (Reg. 9:30 a.m.)

5:30 p.m. 4H/FFA Production Beef Show (Reg. 5-5:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. Miss Teen Kenton County Pageant (County Only and OPEN)  (Interviews at 6:00 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

6:30 p.m. Open Beef Show (Reg. 5:30 p.m.) (SPONSORED BY REPUBLIC BANK)

6:30 p.m. ATV & Motorcycle Dirt Drags (SPONSORED BY MARSHALL AUTO GROUP)

7:00 p.m. Opening Ceremony

7:30 p.m. Horse Team Pulling Contest (Reg. 7:00 p.m.)

8:00 p.m. Miss Kenton County Fair Pageant (County Only and OPEN) (Interviews at 7:30 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

8:00 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

                   "Why Red, White & Blue Ribbons?

8:00 p.m. Wheelbarrow Race on Pulling Track (SPONSORED BY ACE HARDWARE)  

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com

Info
Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-10 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™