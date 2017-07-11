Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2017

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Market Hog Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.) (SPONSORED BY STACY & TREY TAPKE)

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Commercial Gilt Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.) (SPONSORED BY STACY & TREY TAPKE)

2:00 p.m. 4H Youth Dairy and Meat Goat Show (Reg. 1:30 p.m.)

6:00 p.m. Little Miss/Little Master Pageant (Reg. 5:00-5:45 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

6:30 p.m. Family Barnyard Fun Night (SPONSORED BY BOZ COLLINS OF RYLAND SERVICE)

7:00 p.m. Barnyard Olympics (Event at conclusion of Family Barnyard Fun Night) (Reg. 6:30 p.m.) (SPONSORED BY STRUCKHOFF ORTHODONTICS)

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Strolling Magician "Jason the Great"

7:00 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

"Kenton Co. Homemakers Demonstration"

7:30 p.m. Miss Pre-Teen Pageant (County Only and OPEN) (Reg. 6:30-7:15 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby (Tech time 4:30)

MINI CAR MOD FRONT WHEEL DRIVE ONLY

MADDOG TROPHY

MINI CAR CIRCLE TRACK RACE

POWER WHEELS DERBY FOR KIDS 3-9 YRS OF AGE

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com