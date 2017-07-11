Kenton County Fair 2017

to Google Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00

Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky

Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2017

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Market Hog Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.) (SPONSORED BY STACY & TREY TAPKE)

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Commercial Gilt Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.) (SPONSORED BY STACY & TREY TAPKE)

2:00 p.m. 4H Youth Dairy and Meat Goat Show (Reg. 1:30 p.m.)

6:00 p.m. Little Miss/Little Master Pageant (Reg. 5:00-5:45 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

6:30 p.m. Family Barnyard Fun Night (SPONSORED BY BOZ COLLINS OF RYLAND SERVICE)

7:00 p.m. Barnyard Olympics (Event at conclusion of Family Barnyard Fun Night) (Reg. 6:30 p.m.) (SPONSORED BY STRUCKHOFF ORTHODONTICS) 

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Strolling Magician "Jason the Great"

7:00 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

                   "Kenton Co. Homemakers Demonstration"

7:30 p.m. Miss Pre-Teen Pageant (County Only and OPEN) (Reg. 6:30-7:15 p.m.) Mail Entry Fee and Bio by 7-8-17

7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby (Tech time 4:30)           

                             MINI CAR MOD FRONT WHEEL DRIVE ONLY

                             MADDOG TROPHY

                             MINI CAR CIRCLE TRACK RACE

                             POWER WHEELS DERBY FOR KIDS 3-9 YRS OF AGE

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com

Info
Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kenton County Fair 2017 - 2017-07-11 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™