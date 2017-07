Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2017

9:30 a.m. 4H/FFA Market Steer Show (Reg. 8:30 a.m.)

6:00 p.m. Senior Little Miss (Reg. 5:30-5:45)

7:00 p.m. Sale of Champions

7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby (Tech time 4:30) **New Events!*

STOCK "WINDSHIELD" CLASS

STOCK MINI MADNESS-TRUCKS/VANS/CARS

CIRCLE TRACK RACE

POWER WHEELS DERBY FOR KIDS 3-9 YRS OF AGE

8:00 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

"All About Trees-How to Nurture & Nourish"

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com