Kenton County Fair 2017
Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.
FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017
6:00 p.m. Open Contest Horse Show (Reg. 5:00 p.m.)
7:00 p.m. Kenton County Fair Spelling Bee (SPONSORED BY CONNLEY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME and SCOTT KIMMICH-COLDWELL BANKER)
7:00 p.m. Children's Pedal Tractor Pull (Reg. 6:45 p.m.)
7:00 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull-classes subject to change, www.bluegrasspulling.com
1) PRO FARM TRACTORS
2) LIGHT LIMITED SUPER STOCK TRACTORS
3) STREET DIESEL TRUCKS
4) SUPER STOCK 4WD TRUCKS
7:30 p.m. Coney Eating Contest
7:30 p.m. **John Deere Prize Giveaway** (SPONSORED BY LIMESTONE FARM, LAWN WORKSITE)
7:30 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall
"Coloring Away Stress and Anxiety"
