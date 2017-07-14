Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017

6:00 p.m. Open Contest Horse Show (Reg. 5:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. Kenton County Fair Spelling Bee (SPONSORED BY CONNLEY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME and SCOTT KIMMICH-COLDWELL BANKER)

7:00 p.m. Children's Pedal Tractor Pull (Reg. 6:45 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull-classes subject to change, www.bluegrasspulling.com

1) PRO FARM TRACTORS

2) LIGHT LIMITED SUPER STOCK TRACTORS

3) STREET DIESEL TRUCKS

4) SUPER STOCK 4WD TRUCKS

7:30 p.m. Coney Eating Contest

7:30 p.m. **John Deere Prize Giveaway** (SPONSORED BY LIMESTONE FARM, LAWN WORKSITE)

7:30 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

"Coloring Away Stress and Anxiety"

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com