Kenton County Fair 2017

Admission is $10 and this includes rides and parking. Admission is daily. Rides run 6-11 M-F, and Noon-5 and 6-11 on Saturday.

THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2017

SENIOR CITIZEN NIGHT

(SENIORS, 60+, HALF PRICE ADMISSION,SPONSORED BY CENTURY 21 GARNER PROPERTIES)

6:00-8:00 Children's Craft in 4H Building (**New location in 2017**) Sponsored by 4H and Florence Home Depot

6:00 p.m. 4H Poultry Show (Reg. 5:00-6:00 p.m.) (Reg. 5:00-6:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. Open Poultry Show (Reg. 5:00-6:00 p.m.) (or after 4H Poultry Show)

7:00 p.m. Open Western Pleasure Horse Show (Reg. 6:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. KITPA Truck and Tractor Pull

(1) 3800 Pro Stock Mini Trucks

(2) 5500 4X4 Street Stock

(3) 8000 Factory Stock Diesel Truck

(4) 7000 Farm Stock Tractor

7:30 p.m. Educational Program in William E. Durr Exhibit Hall

""Secret Ingredient Baking Contest"

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com