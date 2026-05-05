Kenton County Fair

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Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky

Kenton County Fair

Kenton County Fair and Horse Show, 2836 Harris Pike, Independence, Ky.

Demolition derbies, horse shows, pageants and truck and tractor pulls are among the entertainment events.  Gates open at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

For more information visit kentoncountyfair.com

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Kenton County Fairgrounds 2960 Wehrman Road, Independence, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
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