Kenton County Farm Harvest Tour

The Kenton County Farm Harvest Tour is a self-guided tour features some of Kenton County’s finest farms, exciting interactive activities, and the chance to discover the roots of food and ornamentals that are grown in our region.

This self-guided tour will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 5:00 p.m.

Brochure with map is available at each farm location and on the website.

For more information call 859-356-3155 or visit kenton.ca.uky.edu