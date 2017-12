Kentuckiana Giant Indoor Swap Meet

7 Acres 1100 Spaces Inside Heated & Air conditioned

Cash and Prizes to be given away Daily in Broadbent Arena 100 Space CAR CORRAL

Saturday March 10th 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sunday March 11th 08:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Admission: $10 per day Children under 12 Free With a Parent

For more information call (502) 619-2917.