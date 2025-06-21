Kentuckiana Pride Parade & Festival

Held at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, the Kentuckiana Pride Parade & Festival has been a tradition in downtown Louisville for more than 20 years. Start the day with the annual Pride parade down East Market Street in the popular NuLu neighborhood as it marches 1.5 miles toward the Ohio River and the iconic Big Four Bridge. This year's headliners include Natasha Bedingfield, The Scarlet Opera, and Tanner Adell. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, one of the largest LGBTQ+ events in the state.

For more information visit kypride.com/festival/