Kentucky Academic Championships
The Galt House 140 North 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kentucky Academic Championships
From Saturday March 16 to Monday March 18, over 2500 Middle Grades and High School students from across the state will converge upon Louisville’s Galt House for the Kentucky Academic Championships, the finals of Kentucky’s prestigious Governor’s Cup academic competition.
Students and teams present at the State Finals have advanced through local district and regional Governor’s Cup Competitions. The eight events of Governor’s Cup are:
- Future Problem Solving, an award-winning creative thinking team activity
- Composition
- Mathematics Written Assessment
- Science Written Assessment
- Social Studies Written Assessment
- Language Arts Written Assessment
- Arts and Humanities Written Assessment
- Quick Recall, a team event open to the general public.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 PM Monday March 18, in the Galt House Grand Ballroom. A full schedule, pairings, and additional information is available at kaac.com/state-finals. Complete results will be posted at kaac.com by 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.
Governor’s Cup is Kentucky’s most prestigious academic event. Over 20,000 students in grades 4-12 compete each year. Governor’s Cup is coordinated by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.
For more information visit kaac.com