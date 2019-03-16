Kentucky Academic Championships

From Saturday March 16 to Monday March 18, over 2500 Middle Grades and High School students from across the state will converge upon Louisville’s Galt House for the Kentucky Academic Championships, the finals of Kentucky’s prestigious Governor’s Cup academic competition.

Students and teams present at the State Finals have advanced through local district and regional Governor’s Cup Competitions. The eight events of Governor’s Cup are:

Future Problem Solving, an award-winning creative thinking team activity

Composition

Mathematics Written Assessment

Science Written Assessment

Social Studies Written Assessment

Language Arts Written Assessment

Arts and Humanities Written Assessment

Quick Recall, a team event open to the general public.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 PM Monday March 18, in the Galt House Grand Ballroom. A full schedule, pairings, and additional information is available at kaac.com/state-finals. Complete results will be posted at kaac.com by 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.

Governor’s Cup is Kentucky’s most prestigious academic event. Over 20,000 students in grades 4-12 compete each year. Governor’s Cup is coordinated by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.

For more information visit kaac.com