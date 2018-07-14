Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival at SKyPAC

The Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival is scheduled for July 14, 2018 at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green. This year’s festival will feature three bands: the Carmonas, a family group out of the Nashville area; The Misty Mountain String Band out of the Louisville area provides a rich acoustic sound that highlights great vocals with fantastic instrumentals; and the local Mt. Victor Revue blends bluegrass instrumentation in to some old classics and some interesting originals.

The Festival will be an opportunity for music fans to support efforts to “keep the Capitol vital” and hear some great local music. Listed in the National Register as a contributing site in the Downtown Bowling Green Commercial District the Capitol is now owned by Warren County, and appointed to SKyPAC to manage and oversee. A SKyPAC committee has been meeting to create plans for renovation, programming and fundraising. Programs like Lost River Sessions have been using the Capitol as a site for their concert series, Capitol Movie Nights have provided movie goers a chance to see film classics, and the Southern Circuit has given locals a chance to catch some pretty impressive independent films. Help us find ways to ensure the Capitol Arts Center continues to be a part of our history and central to the downtown Bowling Green culture. The image of the Capitol Arts Center marquee is used frequently on websites of local attractions to pique the interest of tourists and performers researching venues.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com