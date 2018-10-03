Kentucky Artisan Center Book Club: All the King's Men

Kentucky is rich with talented writers and the Kentucky Artisan Center invites the public to read the book “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren, and join a book discussion with poet and author Richard Taylor on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 6 – 8 PM at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

This book discussion is part of the Center’s literary arts programming and a kick-off event for the Center’s new book club. It is offered as part of the Kentucky Humanities Council’s new project, Kentucky Reads: All the King’s Men, using Robert Penn Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to guide a statewide conversation on contemporary populism and political discourse, and their relationship to journalism.

Author and poet Richard Taylor is professor of English and Kenan Visiting Writer at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. He has written nine collections of poetry, two novels, and several books relating to Kentucky history. A former poet laureate of Kentucky (1999-2001), he ownsPoor Richard’s Books in downtown Frankfort, KY.

For those interested in participating in this new book club and book discussion, copies of “All the King’s Men” are available on a ‘first-come/first-serve’ basis in the lobby of the Kentucky Artisan Center.

This evening event on Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. is free and open to the public.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov