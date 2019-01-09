Kentucky Artisan Center Book Club: The Doll Maker

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Kentucky Artisan Center Book Club: The Doll Maker 

Culture and people of the Appalachian region will be the focus of the Kentucky Artisan Center Book Club’s upcoming discussion of the classic novel “The Dollmaker” on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

Written by the late Kentucky author Harriette Arnow, “The Dollmaker” discussion will take place at the Center’s private dining room from 6-8 p.m.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
