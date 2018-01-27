Kentucky Artisan Center Demonstrates Texturing Copper

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Kentucky Artisan Center Demonstrates Texturing Copper

 Berea is known for its wealth of talented artisans and January brings that talent to the Kentucky Artisan Center. Take the chill off winter and visit the Center for a warm meal and the chance to watch Berea studio artists demonstrate their skills.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Gerald LeGrand Price, of Berea, will demonstrate his techniques of texturing copper to create his jewelry at the Kentucky Artisan Center from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price is a recent graduate of Berea Tourism’s Art Accelerator Program and he creates a line of copper, sterling silver and bronze jewelry using hand-forming and casting techniques.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov


Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
