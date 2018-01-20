Kentucky Artisan Center Presents Berea Welcome Center Carvers

Berea is known for its wealth of talented artisans and January brings that talent to the Kentucky Artisan Center. Take the chill off winter and visit the Center for a warm meal and the chance to watch Berea studio artists demonstrate their skills.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, three members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will demonstrate woodcarving for visitors from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center. Carving that day will be Will Bondurant, John Ferguson and John Lister.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov