Kentucky Artisan Center Presents Miniature Baskets

Berea is known for its wealth of talented artisans and January brings that talent to the Kentucky Artisan Center. Take the chill off winter and visit the Center for a warm meal and the chance to watch Berea studio artists demonstrate their skills.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Virginia Petty, of Berea, will demonstrate how she creates her miniature baskets from natural plant materials from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

Petty has been making baskets for many years and is primarily self-taught. For her demonstration she will use the natural dried leaves and vines that she finds and gathers in the region surrounding her gardens and yard in Madison County.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov