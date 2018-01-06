Kentucky Artisan Center Presents Oil Painting Techniques

Berea is known for its wealth of talented artisans and January brings that talent to the Kentucky Artisan Center. Take the chill off winter and visit the Center for a warm meal and the chance to watch Berea studio artists demonstrate their skills.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Louis Northern will demonstrate his oil painting techniques from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center. To give his paintings a more three-dimensional texture, Northern often builds up the surface of his canvas with gesso, a white paint mixture consisting of a binder mixed with chalk, gypsum or pigment. Northern uses gesso to prepare the painting surface and often applies it thickly or in layers.

Most of Northern’s subject matter is rooted in his surroundings – farmland, mules, logging trucks and the woods that grow on his lands.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov