Kentucky Arts and Letters Day at The Berry Center

We are delighted to announce that we will be joined by beloved Kentucky authors: Maurice Manning, Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Bobbie Ann Mason, Gray Zeitz, Leslie Shane, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Jonathan Greene, and Maureen Morehead, who will all be reading from new works and classics in our event space at The Locker across the street from the Berry Center.

They will also be signing books during the event.

Our keynote (and Agrarian Literary League finale) will feature Wendell Berry in conversation with Crystal Wilkinson, Kentucky poet and author of

The Birds of Opulence (winner of the 2016 Ernest J. Gaines Award For Literary Excellence), Blackberries, Blackberries, and Water Street.

The Berry Center Gallery will host talented wood engravers Carolyn Whitesel, Joanne Price, and Wesley Bates - all with deep connections to renowned Monterey, Kentucky letterpress, Larkspur Press.

Rollin' Ruby's food truck will be here with their home-cooked classics, and we'll have cookies, wassail, and more holiday delights in The Berry Center and The Bookstore at The Berry Center.

We hope you can join us for this wonderful ticketless event and open house which celebrates and supports the good work of Kentucky culture.

For more information call 743-1820 or 845-9200 or visit berrycenter.org