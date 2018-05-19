Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid"

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid" at Lexington Opera House

KBT closes their 20th anniversary season with "The Little Mermaid" at the Lexington Opera House, which sold out every show during its 2016 premier. This colorful, three dimensional show has something for everyone from creative student creatures under the sea to classical virtuosity by the professional corps of the company. Jorge Barani as the Prince, Kelsey Van Tine as the Lead Mermaid, and Meisy Laffitte as the Witch, will headline the

Start: Saturday, May 19, 2018

End: Sunday, May 20, 2018

Time: 2 pm & 7 pm on May 19th and 2 pm on May 20th

For more information call (859) 252.5245 or visit  kyballet.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
