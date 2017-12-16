Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents "The Nutcracker" at the Lexington Opera House!

This classic holiday tale comes to life at the beautiful downtown Lexington Opera House making for a fantastic holiday experience for the whole family. From the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Rat King, there's a character for everyone in this magical production.

A special Sugar Plum Workshop will take place on stage following the Nutcracker's 2 pm performances on both Saturday, December 9th and 16th. Children's tickets range from $25-$30 for this extra event and $10 for their adult guardian. The program will include meeting the characters, dancing on the stage with the characters, a selection of sweets and other arts and crafts on the Opera House stage.

Saturday, December 9 | 2PM & 7PM

Sunday, December 10 | 2PM

Saturday, December 16 | 2PM & 7PM

Sunday, December 17 | 2PM

Lexington Opera House | 401 W Short St

$37 | $20 for children & students

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com