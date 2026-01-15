Kentucky Blues Music Festival at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

This year's lineup includes 2022 Hall of Fame Member, Tee Dee Young , along with Nat Myers and Donovan Howard. Admission is Free to attend. Bring a chair, grab a bite to eat or drink from our food trucks, and settle in for an unforgettable night of live blues under the Kentucky sky! Don't miss one of this summer's hottest events.

For more information, please call 606-256-1000 or visit kentuckymusichalloffame.com