Kentucky Book Fair - Books & Brews Trivia

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Book Fair - Books & Brews Trivia

 Gather your team and come out to test your knowledge of all things literary. This free event does not require registration.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
