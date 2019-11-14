Kentucky Book Fair - Cocktails & Conversation
The Mane on Main 201 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kentucky Book Fair - Cocktails & Conversation
The Mane on Main
15th Floor of Chase Tower
201 E. Main St., Lexington
Cocktails and Conversation at the Mane on Main with Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman, interviewed by KET's Renee Shaw. Hindman’s memoir, Sounds Like Titanic, was published in February and details her time traveling the U.S. “playing” violin in an orchestral ensemble. The book is a fascinating look at the toll of faking it and our willingness at times to overlook or ignore the human inclination to bend the truth.
About Kentucky Book Fair
Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.
For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org