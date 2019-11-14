Kentucky Book Fair - Cocktails & Conversation

The Mane on Main

15th Floor of Chase Tower

201 E. Main St., Lexington

Cocktails and Conversation at the Mane on Main with Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman, interviewed by KET's Renee Shaw. Hindman’s memoir, Sounds Like Titanic, was published in February and details her time traveling the U.S. “playing” violin in an orchestral ensemble. The book is a fascinating look at the toll of faking it and our willingness at times to overlook or ignore the human inclination to bend the truth.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org