Kentucky Book Fair - Commerce Lexington Spotlight

Tickets: $29 members/$39 nonmembers

8 a.m.

The Grand Reserve

903 Manchester St., Ste. 190, Lexington

We'll be sending three Louisville-based bourbon aficionados and authors to participate in a special Spotlight Breakfast. The authors—Fred Minnick, Brian F. Haara, and Linda Ruffenach—are all experts when it comes to bourbon: from tasting it to talking it to writing about it. They'll share a bit about the business side of bourbon, with insights about its implications culturally, socially, and economically in the Bluegrass and beyond.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org