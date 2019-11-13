Kentucky Book Fair - Look & See Screening

We’ll be screening a documentary about Wendell Berry and his work called Look & See at the historic Kentucky Theatre. His wife Tanya will attend to discuss the film with its Director, Laura Dunn.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org