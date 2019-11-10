Kentucky Book Fair Festival Kickoff

Kentucky Book Festival Kickoff at ArtsPlace, featuring creative activities for kids of all ages: meet authors David Arnold, Shawn Pryor, Gwenda Bond, Chris Rowe, and Liz Swanson; see the process of creating a children’s book with author Amanda Driscoll; participate in crafts or story-time; and check out other fun book-related experiences. The Newport Aquarium's WAVE on Wheels Outreach Program will also be set up, featuring live animals and hands-on learning activities.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org