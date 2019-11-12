Kentucky Book Fair Literary Luncheon

Literary Luncheon with Gurney Norman, Bobbie Ann Mason, Ed McClanahan, and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall. This ticketed luncheon will entail much laughter and fun conversation from these literary giants. They’ll read from and discuss their work, share about recent projects, and take questions from the audience. Poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson, Associate Professor of English at the University of Kentucky, will act as moderator.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org