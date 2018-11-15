Kentucky Book Festival: Books & Brews Trivia

Think you know books and literature? Prove it, and you could win a gift basket from West Sixth Brewing, or a gift card from Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Join Local Action Trivia to test your knowledge of books, authors, literature, and movie adaptations at our first annual Books & Brews Trivia, a competition made for book nerds.

Prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org