Kentucky Book Festival: Books & Brews Trivia

Kentucky Book Festival:  Books & Brews Trivia

  Think you know books and literature? Prove it, and you could win a gift basket from West Sixth Brewing, or a gift card from Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Join Local Action Trivia to test your knowledge of books, authors, literature, and movie adaptations at our first annual Books & Brews Trivia, a competition made for book nerds.

Prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 257-5932  or visit kyhumanities.org

West Sixth Brewing 501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
