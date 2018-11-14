Kentucky Book Festival: Books, Bites & Bourbon

It’s Bourbon time at Azur! Join America’s Chief Entertaining Officer Tim Laird and Churchill Downs Executive Chef Dave Danielson as they discuss their new book, The Bourbon Country Cookbook. Enjoy samples of recipes and cocktails from the book, prepared by Chef Jeremy Ashby and the team at Azur.

Please note that alcohol will only be served to those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID.

Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow the discussion. Tickets are required for this event.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org