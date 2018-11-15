Kentucky Book Festival: Cocktails & Conversation

Spend your happy hour with New York Times bestselling author Beck Dorey-Stein, author of From the Corner of the Oval, the critically-acclaimed memoir of her unlikely tenure as a stenographer in the Obama White House. Moderated by KET's Renee Shaw. Books will be available for purchase from Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Book signing to follow presentation. Please note that alcohol will only be served to those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID.

Tickets are required and $35 plus tax, includes beer and wine.

About the From the Corner of the Oval:

In 2012, Dorey-Stein is working five part-time jobs and just scraping by when a posting on Craigslist lands her, improbably, in the Oval Office as one of Barack Obama’s stenographers. The ultimate D.C. outsider, she joins the elite team who accompany the president wherever he goes, recorder and mic in hand. On whirlwind trips across time zones, Beck forges friendships with a dynamic group of fellow travelers—young men and women who, like her, leave their real lives behind to hop aboard Air Force One in service of the president. As she learns to navigate White House protocols and more than once runs afoul of the hierarchy, Beck becomes romantically entangled with a consummate D.C. insider, and suddenly the political becomes all too personal. Against the backdrop of glamour, drama, and intrigue, this is the story of a young woman making unlikely friendships, getting her heart broken, learning what truly matters, and, in the process, discovering her voice.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org