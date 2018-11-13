Kentucky Book Festival: Literary Luncheon with Silas House

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Book Festival: Literary Luncheon with Silas House

Kentucky native and award-winning author Silas House will discuss his critically-acclaimed novel, "Southernmost" with author Jason Howard, and show a preview from the new documentary, "Hillbilly." Ticket includes a Key West-themed lunch and book signing.

Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.

Silas House will sign books for attendees on site at the conclusion of the luncheon. Books will be available for purchase.

For more information call (859) 257-5932  or visit kyhumanities.org

