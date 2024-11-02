Kentucky Book Festival

The Kentucky Book Festival at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green will welcome more than 100 authors Saturday, November 2.

About Kentucky Book Fair

Since its inception in 1981, the Kentucky Book Fair has been connecting readers and authors in a celebration of shared passion and mutual interest: the importance of reading and writing. Each year, more than 170 local and national authors participate in the event, signing their latest books and meeting readers from Kentucky and surrounding states. Kentucky Book Fair programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call or visit kyhumanities.org