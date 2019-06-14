Kentucky Bourbon Festival Barrel Selection

WHAT: An exclusive opportunity to select the 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival® barrel. Attendees will be guided in their decision by partners from Barton 1792 Distillery. The experience is inclusive of transportation to Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar, lunch, as well as six souvenir bottles* of the selected barrel. Registration is required. Tickets are $500 per person. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

*Bottles of the selected barrel will be available for purchase during the 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival (September 18 through September 22).

WHEN: Friday, June 14 at 10:00 AM

All events coincide with the celebration of National Bourbon Day, which falls on June 14, 2019. For further event details and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Kentucky Bourbon Festival website. The 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival will take place on September 18 through September 22.

For more information to call (502) 275-8384 visit KYBourbonFestival.com