Kentucky Bourbon's Jewish Spirit at the Filson

The history of American whiskey isn’t always reflected in the names on the labels. For instance, Isaac Wolfe Bernheim, a Jewish immigrant and bourbon distiller, felt his surname would draw prejudice against his brand, so he named it I.W. Harper instead. This decision reflects the ways a distinctly American spirit can filter notions of history, identity, and national myth. Reid Mitenbuler, author of Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America’s Whiskey, explores the fascinating and often overlooked Jewish heritage woven throughout the story of Kentucky bourbon. Reid Mitenbuler has written about whiskey and drinking culture for the Atlantic, Slate, Saveur, Whisky Advocate, and other publications. This event is sponsored by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence and is part of the In Focus: Louisville History Through a Jewish Lens series.

