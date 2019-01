Kentucky Cattlemen's Association Convention at the Owensboro Convention Center

The 2019 Kentucky Cattlemen's Association Convention will be held January 17-18, 2019 at the Owensboro Convention Center in Owensboro, KY. The program will provide cattle producers the opportunity to learn more about the industry and meet other farmers from across the state. In addition, the meeting will feature an Ag Industry Trade Show with over 75 booths.

For more information visit owensborocenter.com