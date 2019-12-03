Kentucky Center for Traditional Music Semester Finale Concert

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) will hold a semester finale concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center.

The show will feature students from the traditional and commercial music programs performing primarily bluegrass, old-time and country music. Nathan Kiser, operations manager for the KCTM, said the concert is a way to showcase all the effort the different student ensembles have put in this year.

“This is the culmination of the work that all of our ensembles have done this semester,” he said.

The show is free and open to the public.

For more information about the KCTM and its programs, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/kctm, email kctm@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9001.

